Braun Strowman To Compete In Huge Match At ‘WWE TLC’ With Royal Rumble Implications

Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin have been booked in a huge showdown for WWE TLC. The December 16 event will see The Monster Among Men and Raw‘s acting General Manager finally face off with major implications for WWE hanging in the balance.

If Corbin wins the match, then Stephanie McMahon will appoint him as the full-time Raw General Manager. This of course means that Corbin would assume the role left open by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

However if Strowman wins, then he gets a shot at WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar at January 27’s Royal Rumble event.

This announcement came at the beginning of the November 19 edition of Monday Night Raw. Stephanie made promises to both men before Raw‘s clean sweep of SmackDown Live at The Survivor Series and Monday’s announcement is the direct result of those promises.