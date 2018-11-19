Staples Center Makes Sizable Donation To Charity On Behalf Of WWE Star Roman Reigns

The pro wrestling world was shook to its foundations recently when Roman Reigns announced he was leaving WWE to battle leukemia. The company’s top star shocked WWE fans with the announcement, which included the fact that he had actually been in remission from the disease for the past 10 years.

Stars from around the pro wrestling business joined together on social media, sending well-wishes and words of encouragement Roman’s way. Now the Staples Center has sent something in Roman’s name: a check for $10,000.

The check was presented to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon by Staples Center President Lee Zeidman. The donation was made on Reigns’ behalf and goes to the Children’s Health charity.

Reigns has been out of action since October and in his absence, Braun Strowman has been elevated in a top main event spot as a babyface once gain. Many fans felt that Strowman was in his element in that role but a heel turn had sidetracked him for a bit before Roman left.

Braun was unable to win the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but The Monster Among Men does have a title shot at The Royal Rumble if he can defeat Baron Corbin at TLC on December 16.

Roman’s departure also led to another surprising heel turn as Dean Ambrose betrayed Seth Rollins. The turn actually took place on the same night as Roman’s cancer announcement, leaving many fans in shock. Ambrose and Rollins have not had physical contact since that night but the two are now booked to faee off at TLC.

Roman may be gone for now but he remains in the hearts and minds of those that support him through his recovery. There is no timetable as of yet regarding his return to WWE. There has also been very little information regarding his current physical condition since leaving the company to focus on his health.