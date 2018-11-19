WWE 'Survivor Series' Fallout: Enzo Amore And Liv Morgan React To Enzo Ejection, Change Coming to 'Smackdown', Daniel Bryan Footage

The 2018 WWE Survivor Series PPV is in the books, and the event saw Raw win the annual brand warfare by cleanly sweeping the Smackdown brand 6 matches to nothing. The PPV Kickoff show saw The Usos pick up a win for Smackdown, but it was later announced that the pre-show match did not count in the overall score, leaving the Blue Brand winless at Survivor Series.

In other PPV news, Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey ended in chaos when Flair attacked Rousey with a Kendo Stick which resulted in a DQ match finish. Following the bout, Flair went on a rampage of an assault, beating Rousey down with the Kendo Stick and at one point hitting Natural Selection on a steel chair.

We also noted that at one point during the PPV, former WWE star Enzo Amore attempted to steal the show when he purchased a ticket to the event and sat at ringside in disguise. Amore eventually cut a promo at ringside during a match, and it resulted in the ex-WWE star, now known as real1, to be ejected from The Staples Center by security. The stunt was said not to be storyline related.

Earlier this week, Enzo released a new rap album, which contains a “diss track” about his former real-life girlfriend and WWE star Liv Morgan, and after Enzo was kicked out of Survivor Series on Sunday, Morgan Tweeted the following.

EM BA BA BARRASSING — LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 19, 2018

Enzo also joked about the PPV incident, issuing the following comments on Twitter.

Just checked…. Still Certfied. — real1 (@real1) November 19, 2018

Apparently you can’t vape inside the staples center. #HowYouDoin!? — real1 (@real1) November 19, 2018

It looks like some changes might be coming to the Smackdown brand after Sunday’s clean sweep by Raw, as Commissioner Shane McMahon Tweeted the following comment.

This wasn’t the night I had in mind for Team Blue.

Tomorrow is a new day, but something is going to have to change come Tuesday. #SurvivorSeries — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 19, 2018

Finally, this year’s Survivor Series ended with a very physical battle featuring Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan, and after The Beast was able to pick up the match win to hammer the final Raw nail into Smackdown’s coffin, WWE released post-PPV footage of Bryan exiting the ring. Bryan appeared to turn heel on Smackdown Live last week after winning the title, and you can check out more of his heel antics at Survivor Series in the above video.