Braun Strowman Set To Undergo Surgery, Big Update On His Return Timeline

When Braun Strowman was attacked at the hands of Raw general manager Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre this past Monday night, it seems as it was done as an angle to give the “Monster among men” some time away from the ring.

Though it sticks to the storyline, WWE has confirmed Strowman will undergo surgery for a “shattered elbow”.

F4W Online is also reporting that the injury is legitimate but that Strowman should be able to return from January’s Royal Rumble where he could face Brock Lesnar for the Universal title.

However, his status for next month’s TLC event is up in the air. He has been removed from the Mixed-Match Challenge, where he was teaming with Ember Moon. A new partner for Moon will be revealed next Tuesday night.

As announced Monday night, Strowman will face Baron Corbin at TLC in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. If Strowman wins, he earns a match with Lesnar at Royal Rumble. If Corbin wins, he will become the permanent general manager of Raw. The two men have been feuding since Corbin inexplicably attacked Strowman prior to his match with Lesnar at Crown Jewel, allowing for an easy win for Lesnar, in which he regained the Universal title.

Strowman underwent elbow surgery last May and returned much quicker than doctors had originally predicted. Though he hasn’t faced a serious injury, these minor setbacks could help explain WWE’s apparent apprehension to make Strowman the top champion on its flagship brand.

Since losing to Lesnar at Crown Jewel, Strowman has been on a tear, including eliminating four members of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series this past Sunday night.

Though Strowman has yet to win the Universal title, he is one of the only Superstars in the company who is likely seen as a legitimate threat to beat Lesnar. With Roman Reigns on the sidelines, he may be the only man for the job.

Strowman should have the procedure done soon, if he hasn’t already.