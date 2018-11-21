Look: Jose Altuve sends a very cryptic tweet before Thanksgiving

The MLB offseason right before Thanksgiving is normally a quiet time, as friends and family reunite and reminisce. Twitter is normally quiet as well, minus some football action. Why is Astros Twitter freaking out then?

Earlier today, Astros All-Star Jose Altuve sent an extremely puzzling tweet out. The second baseman wasn’t talking about anything specific, but the baseball world has been in a state of wonder ever since.

This is frustrating!!! I can’t take it anymore. No más. I’m quitting! — Jose Altuve (@JoseAltuve27) November 21, 2018

What could it all mean? Altuve, who had knee surgery when the season ended, could just be frustrated about his rehabbing process. There were those on Twitter that went with a different approach, one that while funny seemed plausible.

Altuve, the 2017 AL MVP, has been with the Astros with 2011. If there were any signs of a quarrel between him and the club, there is sure to be some hard facts that will come out post-holiday. Until then, all we can really do is speculate.

What is going on with Jose Altuve?