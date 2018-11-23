Bearcats BlogCast: Basketball - Emerald Dreams

In this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, Chris Bains and I preview the Bearcats upcoming trip to Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic. We also hit up the Bearcats recent week of play, including Cane Broome coming alive, Jarron Cumberland’s hot start, Nysier Brooks’ back to back double doubles and more.

Sorry this is brief, but it’s my birthday so I can post briefly if I want. Probably not but I did anyway.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.