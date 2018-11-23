Liddell vs Ortiz 3 Fighter Salaries

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz, Part Trois goes down tomorrow night in the fabulous Forum in California, and the California State Athletic Commission has released the fighter purse info for the full card.
Chuck Liddell: $250,000
Tito Ortiz: $200,000
Tom Lawlor: $25,000
Deron Winn: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)
Efrain Escudero: $10,000 ($10,000 win bonus)
Gleison Tibau: $10,000 ($10,000 win bonus)
Walel Watson: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)
Ricardo Palacios: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)
Albert Morales: $2,500 ($2,500 win bonus)
James Barnes: $2,500 ($2,500 win bonus)
Oscar Cota: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)
Jay Silva: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)
Fernie Garcia: $1,500 ($1,500 win bonus)
Joe Roye: $1,250 ($1,250 win bonus)
Jose Huerta: $1,250 ($1,250 win bonus)
Francisco Estrada: $1,000 ($1,000 win bonus)
Keith Berry: $3,000 ($3,000 win bonus)
Joseph Henle: $3,000 ($3,000 win bonus)
Craig Wilkerson: $1,500 ($1,500 win bonus)
Joshua Jones: $1,500 ($1,500 win bonus)
Johnny Cisneros: $2,000 ($2,000 win bonus)
Dave Terrel: $2,500 ($2,500 win bonus)
