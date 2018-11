Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Nebraska at Clemson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Glenville State at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at TCU — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Louisiana College at Southeastern Louisiana — Southland Digital Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston College — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Burnley vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Best Lessons Ever: Putting — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Skill Code: Swiss Army Knife Shot Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 13

Real Sociedad vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Washington — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah — Fox Sports Indiana/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Toronto — NESN/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New York Rangers — TSN5/RDS/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Washington Plus/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

Ice Time — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Göztepe A.S. vs. Basaksehir — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Somos MLS — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Michael Bisping — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight