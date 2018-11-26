Top Independent Star Reportedly Signs With WWE

WWE has made a serious run at the independent pro wrestling circuit over the past several years. From AJ Styles to Kevin Owens to Finn Bálor to Ricochet, Vince McMahon’s company has signed the industry’s top names.

That trend continues and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down any time soon. The latest name to be added to WWE is none other than Walter. According to PWInsider, the deal was made on November 26 and now the Austrian-born big man will evidently soon call WWE home.

Walter has been hailed by many fans as perhaps the most talented big man to enter the sport in quite some time. Walter stands 6’4″ and tips the scales at 310 pounds. But his presence in the ring looms even larger.

Walter is a throwback to the territory days of the business, when big men were attractions. He has an aura about him that reminds fans of that time because when he’s on camera, many fans find it impossible to take their eyes off of him.

The only question is, what will WWE do with him? If he follows the same path as Owens, Bálor and Ricochet, then Walter is likely headed for NXT. But if WWE feels he’s ready for prime time, then he could debut on the main roster like Styles did.

But Walter is reportedly on his way to WWE’s new brand, NXT UK. Vince McMahon’s company is aggressively moving into Europe with the brand and it appears that Walter will be a major focus of that endeavor. This is good news for anyone that’s followed NXT UK to this point, as the brand has indeed been impressive.

Walter is finishing up with his dates before officially joining WWE. He is the current Over The Top Rope Wrestling champion, PROGRESS Wrestling Champion and the Defiant Internet champion.