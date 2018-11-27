Big Update On John Cena And Nikki Bella's Relationship Status Amidst New Rumors

With the next season of the E! reality show Total Bellas officially kicking off in January, and the last season of the show focusing on the demise of John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship, new rumors have surfaced regarding the on-and-off status of the WWE power couple.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Nikki Bella posted a hot tub photo of her and John Cena on social media, prompting speculation that the couple might be back together heading into the new season of their reality show, which also stars real-life WWE couple Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

However, according to a new report by TMZ, Nikki Bella and John Cena are not back together despite Bella’s social media post. The TMZ report notes that Bella was simply reminiscing about events and people in her life for which she is thankful in 2018, and John Cena happened to be one of those people.

“Sources close to Nikki tell TMZ … the WWE superstars are still very much single,” reads the TMZ report. “Despite Nikki posting a shot of her and John cuddling in a hot tub at sunset.”

Cena and Bella have had a rocky relationship since their in-ring engagement at WrestleMania, with the two publicly breaking up on their Total Bellas reality show and off-camera. Back in July of this year, the couple officially called it quits, as sources close to two noted they had grown apart romantically, and physically, as Cena has been busy in China for a good portion of 2018 filming his new movie Project X co-starring Jackie Chan.

Back in September of this year, Nikki was asked about her relationship with Cena, to which she clarified, “we don’t [talk anymore]. [Cena is] doing him and I’m doing me.”

The upcoming, fourth season of Total Bellas will premiere on January 20th, 2019, and below is an excerpt from the official press release announcing the new season of the show.