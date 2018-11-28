Live At 5pm EST: VOW Talks Braun Strowman Possibly Missing 'WWE TLC', Rollins vs Lesnar Rumors And More

The Voice of Wrestling video show, hosted by The Floor Seat‘s Nick Paglino and Chris Cash, is now on FITE TV, and you can watch the latest episode today at 5pm EST at this link! A replay of the episode will be available immediately after it airs.

VOW returns from the holiday break with a loaded episode of the show! On this week’s “Main Event” segment, Chris and Nick provide the latest update on Braun Strowman‘s surgery status heading into WWE TLC, and the possibility of Strowman missing the PPV. The show hosts also offer their thoughts on the multitude of recent heel and babyface turns, and which have and have not been successful.

On the heels of a rumored Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania 35, the hosts discuss how WWE might get to the match and whether or not the title will be on the line.

Also on the show this week, the popular “tag in tag out” segment returns, with Chris and Nick revealing whether they are “in” or “out” on a number of topics including:

-HBK claiming he will not have another match

-Lars Sullivan’s main roster debut

-Renee Young on commentary

-Ronda Rousey’s ring gear

-R-Truth

-More!

VOW airs live on FITE TV every Wednesday at 5pm EST, with replays available OnDemand. To catch new episodes of the show, install the FITE app from iOS App Store or Android Google Play. You can also watch VOW via your desktop at this link, and hit favorite to be alerted when new episodes are available!

You can watch the November 15th episode of the show, featuring the hosts discussing the median WWE fan age, and questioning whether or not WWE needs to consider changing the focus of its product given an older fanbase, at this link.