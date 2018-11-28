Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo sends message by flexing on ex-teammate Jabari Parker after dunking on him

Jabari Parker never really developed into the player he was touted to be in Milwaukee, and as such, he didn’t really mesh well with his teammates. There were rumors about a lack of effort, and an unwillingness to do what he needed to do to help his team win.

So when the Bucks and Bulls squared off on Wednesday night, Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure to send a message to Parker.

The Greek Freak was working on Parker in the third quarter of the game, when he dunked all over him. Not only that, he made sure to rub it in by flexing on Parker afterward.