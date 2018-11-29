Bearcats BlogCast - Basketball: The Championship We Wanted

Hi, welcome to this Bearcats BlogCast episode post. This is a basketball themed episode, as you can tell by the title. In it, Matt Opper and I discuss the Cincinnati Bearcats going down to that Emerald Coast Classic with 142 points, splitting them evenly and walking back home champions.

We discuss Jarron Cumberland’s shaky shooting, Cane Broome off the bench, Justin Jenifer’s role in the offense, Tre Scott’ solid start, Mick Cronin’s rotation and Duke for some reason.

If you are looking for football talk, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found, as we have gone double dipping. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.