Shaq has major praise for Giannis Antetokounmpo using 'Superman' nickname

Shaquille O’Neal has made it very clear over the years that his “Superman” nickname is his and his alone.

He’s gotten into it with Dwight Howard a number of times over it, and the two legitimately do not like each other now, given how heated their arguments have gotten.

But for Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, well, that’s another story.

Shaq appeared on The Stephen A. Smith Show this week, and he said The Greek Freak has earned the right to use the nickname.

“You know what, I’ve never given my name up before, but I’m giving it to him,” Shaq said. “He’s the new Superman. You heard it here first.”

We completely agree, Shaq.