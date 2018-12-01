Gameday 25: Thanks for the card

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:00 PM EST.

AT&T SPORTSNET, NHL NETWORK-US, NBCSN

I hate the type of people that casually mention their birthday.

The types of people who do this want you to owe them something. They want you to feel indebted to them in some way.

Like, oh gee Terry I had no idea you birthday was coming up, thanks for reminding me so everyone can make me feel guilty that I didn’t buy you some shitty candle that I would have to smell for the next year.

No thank you. Hard pass on guilt-presenting your birthday. Don’t do this.

Lines: Looks like Hornqvist will slot back in tonight.

Guentzel-Crosby-Simon

Pearson-Brassard-Kessel

Rust-Malkin-Hornqvist

ZAR-Grant-Sheahan

Dumo-Letang

Maatta-Riikola

Johnson-Oleksiak

Desmith

Flyers:

Giroux-Couturier-Konecny

JVR-Patrick-Simmonds

Voracek-Laughton-Raffl

Lehtera-Weal-Lindblom

Provorov-Hagg

Ghost-Folin

Sanheim-Goodass

A Bag of Sand

Today is my birthday. Win the god damn Game Penguins.

(Me to the Penguins, every year)

go pens