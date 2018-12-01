Look: Deontay Wilder's hot girlfriend Telli Swift opens up about sex before, after fights

Deontay Wilder is preparing for one of the best fights of the year, against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and he’s apparently doing so by having sex with his girlfriend, Telli Swift.

Wilder has been saying that a big part of his training regimen entails him having a lot of sex with Swift. This is a big shift from what most fighters do, as they tend to save their testosterone until after major bouts, rather than using it up/releasing it. That’s why they’re known for getting extremely intimate after fights, given that they usually undergo dry spells beforehand.

But not Wilder, though. And Swift even admitted as much. She told TMZ Sports they have sex before and after fights:

“Deontay does what Deontay wants to do. If he wants to have sex, I’m gonna give him sex!”

In case you’re wondering what Wilder is working with, here are some photos of Swift.