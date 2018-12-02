Watch: 332-lb Akiem Hicks pays tribute to The Fridge with TD on offense vs Giants

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks is a large man, and while he can plug the interior of the line, he’s not really known to move very well.

But the Bears coaching staff got creative, and somehow managed to use him on offense, as a “skill player” — sort of.

The Bears were faced with a pivotal 4th-and-goal scenario in Sunday’s game against the Giants, and they elected to go for it. And even with as many weapons as they have on offense, they elected to hand it off to… Hicks.

Hicks was essentially lined up as a fullback on the play, disguised as the lead blocker, and Chase Daniel handed it off to him. The big guy powered his way toward the end zone and actually leaped toward the goal line — breaking the plane for the touchdown.

Akiem Hicks = The Fridge 2.0 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/cYeTX5IRQZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018

It was a tribute to Bears legend “The Fridge” — William Perry — who scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XX.

Akiem Hicks (332 pounds) is the first @ChicagoBears defender to score a rushing TD since… William "The Refrigerator" Perry (335 pounds) in Super Bowl XX. @The_Dream99 pic.twitter.com/xF4V81A1hR — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) December 2, 2018

Awesome.