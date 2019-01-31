NBA Rookie Rankings: Overachievers & Underachievers - January Update

We wanted to see which NBA rookies are overachieving and underachieving thus far this season, so we came up with a simple tool to measure it. Take the player’s draft position, subtract their Wins Produced ranking (courtesy of Boxscore Geeks), and see who is overproducing (and underproducing) based on their draft spot.
(stats as of Jan 30th – only players with 270+ minutes played included)
|Rank
|Last
|Score
|Draft
|WP Rank
|1
|NR
|52
|59
|7
|Jaron Blossomgame
|2
|1
|47
|61
|14
|Allonzo Trier
|3
|NR
|35
|61
|26
|Gary Clark
|4
|2
|32
|36
|4
|Mitchell Robinson
|5
|NR
|31
|61
|30
|Isaiah Briscoe
|6
|3
|29
|45
|16
|Hamidou Diallo
|7
|4
|26
|46
|20
|De’Anthony Melton
|8
|NR
|25
|42
|17
|Bruce Brown Jr.
|9
|9
|18
|26
|8
|Landry Shamet
|9
|NR
|18
|47
|29
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|11
|7
|15
|30
|15
|Omari Spellman
|11
|5
|15
|33
|18
|Jalen Brunson
|11
|NR
|15
|34
|19
|Devonte’ Graham
|14
|NR
|13
|36
|23
|Jonah Bolden
|15
|5
|12
|40
|28
|Rodions Kurucs
|16
|14
|9
|22
|13
|Chandler Hutchison
|17
|19
|7
|10
|3
|Mikal Bridges
|17
|8
|7
|19
|12
|Kevin Huerter
|19
|10
|6
|11
|5
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|20
|12
|3
|12
|9
|Miles Bridges
|21
|17
|1
|3
|2
|Luka Doncic
|21
|19
|1
|7
|6
|Wendell Carter
|21
|12
|1
|23
|22
|Aaron Holiday
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Deandre Ayton
|24
|11
|0
|31
|31
|Elie Okobo
|26
|22
|-4
|6
|10
|Mohamed Bamba
|26
|15
|-4
|17
|21
|Donte DiVincenzo
|28
|16
|-7
|20
|27
|Josh Okogie
|29
|21
|-9
|2
|11
|Marvin Bagley
|30
|24
|-20
|4
|24
|Jaren Jackson
|30
|27
|-20
|5
|25
|Trae Young
|32
|25
|-24
|8
|32
|Collin Sexton
|32
|26
|-24
|9
|33
|Kevin Knox
