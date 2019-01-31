Hoops Manifesto

NBA Rookie Rankings: Overachievers & Underachievers - January Update

Hoops Manifesto

Jan 14, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Gary Clark (6) gets a hand on a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

We wanted to see which NBA rookies are overachieving and underachieving thus far this season, so we came up with a simple tool to measure it.  Take the player’s draft position, subtract their Wins Produced ranking (courtesy of Boxscore Geeks), and see who is overproducing (and underproducing) based on their draft spot.

 

(stats as of Jan 30th – only players with 270+ minutes played included)

Rank Last Score Draft WP Rank
1 NR 52 59 7 Jaron Blossomgame
2 1 47 61 14 Allonzo Trier
3 NR 35 61 26 Gary Clark
4 2 32 36 4 Mitchell Robinson
5 NR 31 61 30 Isaiah Briscoe
6 3 29 45 16 Hamidou Diallo
7 4 26 46 20 De’Anthony Melton
8 NR 25 42 17 Bruce Brown Jr.
9 9 18 26 8 Landry Shamet
9 NR 18 47 29 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
11 7 15 30 15 Omari Spellman
11 5 15 33 18 Jalen Brunson
11 NR 15 34 19 Devonte’ Graham
14 NR 13 36 23 Jonah Bolden
15 5 12 40 28 Rodions Kurucs
16 14 9 22 13 Chandler Hutchison
17 19 7 10 3 Mikal Bridges
17 8 7 19 12 Kevin Huerter
19 10 6 11 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
20 12 3 12 9 Miles Bridges
21 17 1 3 2 Luka Doncic
21 19 1 7 6 Wendell Carter
21 12 1 23 22 Aaron Holiday
24 1 0 1 1 Deandre Ayton
24 11 0 31 31 Elie Okobo
26 22 -4 6 10 Mohamed Bamba
26 15 -4 17 21 Donte DiVincenzo
28 16 -7 20 27 Josh Okogie
29 21 -9 2 11 Marvin Bagley
30 24 -20 4 24 Jaren Jackson
30 27 -20 5 25 Trae Young
32 25 -24 8 32 Collin Sexton
32 26 -24 9 33 Kevin Knox

 

