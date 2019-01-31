Top Rank on ESPN: Alvarez vs. Kovalev II Picks

WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship: Eleider Alvarez (c) (24-0) vs. Sergey Kovalev (32-3-1)

Nolan Howell: Kovalev has had a fading problem as of late and it is really hard to anticipate whether or not that will change, even with a change in trainer. It seems like Alvarez was able to wait out the storm from Kovalev and pick him apart when the flurries slowed last time out and, with declining performances and outside of the ring factors racking up for Kovalev, Alvarez just seems like the safer bet between the two. Eleider Alvarez by ninth-round TKO.

Vacant IBF World Lightweight Championship: Isa Chaniev (13-1) vs. Richard Commey (27-2)

Nolan: The winner here gets to be sacrificed by face Vasiliy Lomachenko next and Commey is the more proven fighter between the two. Richard Commey by unanimous decision.

WBO World Featherweight Championship: Oscar Valdez (c) (24-0) vs. Carmine Tommasone (19-0)

Nolan: The undercard for this show seems to get a little less competitive from the main event on down. This should be an easy defense for Valdez and is an injury return fight to work some of the rust off. Oscar Valdez by seventh-round TKO.

NABF/NABA/USBA Lightweight Championships: Diego Magdaleno (31-2) vs. Teofimo Lopez (11-0)

Nolan: Magdaleno is a good journeyman, feeder to the stars type of test for Lopez in the next step up for Lopez. Given that Terry Flanagan was able to spark Magdaleno, it should also be a good showcase for another Lopez knockout for the highlight reel against a name with more weight behind it. Teofimo Lopez by fourth-round KO.