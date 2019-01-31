UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II Picks

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes (21-5-1) vs. Raphael Assuncao (27-5)

Nolan Howell: Moraes has really opened things up for himself since the two last fought in 2017, where he even had an argument for winning over Assuncao at the time despite the UFC debut jitters of lore. Overall, Assuncao is much too patient on the feet against a pressuring striker like Moraes if he fights up to his capabilities. It will be hard for Assuncao to really take advantage of anything on the counter with the whirlwind Moraes will provide. Moraes finds his target early and wears Assuncao down for a surprising stoppage win. Marlon Moraes by third-round TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Jose Aldo (27-4) vs. Renato Moicano (13-1-1)

Nolan: It is hard to gauge where Aldo is after winning a relatively favorable matchup for him against Jeremy Stephens last time out. Aldo has suggested retirement at the end of the year and one would think a slowed, more worn fighter would be talking like that. That doesn’t seem to be the case though after he looked sharp against Stephens and it isn’t a shame to lose to the likes of Max Hollaway and Conor McGregor. Against Moicano, Aldo’s famous takedown defense will be put to the test, but I think he has enough in the tank to hold off Moicano and put on another clinic on the feet. Jose Aldo by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Demian Maia (25-9) vs. Lyman Good (20-4)

Nolan: I like the grappling of Maia overall more than I like the ability of Good to trouble him on the feet. Good probably isn’t enough of a wrestler to really control Maia into keeping the fight where he wants it and the better bet should see Good find himself on the mat early. Demian Maia by first-round submission.

Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (25-8) vs. David Teymur (8-1)

Nolan: Oliveira’s grappling should be able to stop Teymur from really getting an established rhythm going and Teymur isn’t quite dangerous enough of a striker to trouble Oliveira on the feet though he has the technical edge. Oliveira finds a takedown early and should put a wrap on it. Charles Oliveira by first-round submission.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (15-3) vs. Justin Ledet (9-1)

Nolan: Walker really impressed me against Khalil Rountree in a fight where I expected him to get blitzed. Walker should be able to control the close-range striking and avoid the brawling puncher Ladet here to another impressive showing. Johnny Walker by first-round TKO.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livia Renata Souza (12-1) vs. Sarah Frota (9-0)

Nolan: Both are good grapplers with some power in their strikes, but I like Souza as the more proven fighter overall. Lívia Renata Souza by unanimous decision.