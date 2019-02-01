Will Dean Ambrose Continue To Appear On WWE TV Following News Of His Imminent Departure?

WWE Raw star Dean Ambrose reportedly informed officials over Royal Rumble weekend that he intends to leave the company when his contract expires in April, and he will not be signing a new lucrative, multi-year offer made by management.

We reported earlier this week that original Royal Rumble match plans called for some type of big angle to take place involving Ambrose, however that angle was likely scrapped once officials learned Ambrose is leaving the company. Additionally, Ambrose’s appearance in the Rumble match was underwhelming, and the next night on Raw he was humiliated by Nia Jax.

Following the news of Ambrose’s WWE departure and his booking on TV this week, many fans speculated that WWE might opt to keep him off television until his contract expires, in order to cool him off before he leaves, but that does not appear to the the case.

According to PWInsider, Dean Ambrose is scheduled to be on the road with WWE this weekend and will be appearing at live events as scheduled. Furthermore, Ambrose is scheduled for the Raw TV tapings next week, so it appears as if WWE might be planning to continue using him on TV despite the knowledge that he is finishing up with the company.

The PWInsider report adds Ambrose is scheduled for “upcoming TV tapings”, which would indicate WWE does have plans to continue using Ambrose in some type of regular role in the coming weeks and months.

As of now, there is no word on whether or not WWE has plans to use Dean Ambrose at the next two PPV events, which are Elimination Chamber and Fastlane, or at WrestleMania 35, but he will still be under contract with the company when those big events take place.

As of this writing, Ambrose remains unadvertised for any events, other than live events and TV tapings, from now until his contract expires. Tonight’s WWE live event takes place in Saskatoon, and Ambrose is expected to appear.