Look: Jared Goff's brunette bombshell model girlfriend flaunts her assets on a boat

There was a time when many were putting the “bust” label on Rams quarterback Jared Goff, but he’s proven the doubters wrong in a big way.

The Rams have shown they can utilize Goff’s mobility throwing on the run — specifically when he’s rolling right on play-action — and the result has been big plays being produced downfield.

The 24-year-old Goff is currently getting set to play in the biggest game of his career to date — in which he’ll square up against five-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who is nearly double his age (41).To Goff’s credit, he’ll have the beautiful Christen Parker rooting for him, as the two have reportedly been dating for a short spell.

Here are some photos of Parker (via her Instagram).

Good for Goff! We’ll see if she can be the team’s good luck charm on Sunday, as the Rams look to win their first title in roughly two decades.