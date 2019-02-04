UFC 234 Pick 'Em Contest

So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how? Time to prove it. We present to you The MMA Manifesto Pick ‘Em contest. We are now sponsored by COLLAR AND ELBOW!

Collar and Elbow was founded on the traditional values of professional wrestling. Two entities working together to create a product intended to connect with people on an emotional level. A symbiotic relationship where one cannot flourish without the other. We strive to create a product that embodies our passion for professional wrestling expressed through street fashion.

Make sure to check them out at their website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & YouTube.

This week’s winner wins Collar and Elbow gear!

Plus, the top point earner each month will win a SISU mouthguard!

SISU Mouthguards are the best lightweight option on the market; they’re safe, effective, and breathable. Backed by a $35k dental warranty. Click the image to check out their website.

Next up: UFC 234. All picks need to be submitted by 6:30 PM Eastern Sat, Feb 9th. If you don’t predict the correct winner of a match you don’t qualify for the bonus point given for predicting how the match will be won. Only one entry per person. Ties will be broken by the following, in order: 1) Most questions correct, 2) Most points earned from main event match, 3) Whoever entered their picks the earliest.