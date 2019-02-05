Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Feb 4, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes around Brooklyn Nets small forward Rodions Kurucs (00) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Brooklyn)

30 points, 12-19 FG, 15 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 blocks

The Freak keeps rolling, as do the Bucks.

 

