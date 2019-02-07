NBA

Look: Bill Belichick, stunning girlfriend Linda Holliday spotted at Celtics game

The Celtics paid homage to the world champion Patriots during Thursday’s game against the Lakers at TD Garden.

A number of Patriots players were in attendance, and they were shown on the videoboard after the first quarter was in the books.

The Celtics had a 30-24 lead at the time, so it seemed like the perfect moment to show all the Patriots players that were in the house for the game — most of them sitting courtside.

Not only that, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his beautiful girlfriend, Linda Holliday, were also there, as you can see in this video (1:14 mark).

UPDATE: 

Rajon Rondo drained a game-winning midrange jumper at the buzzer to lift the Lakers to victory. He and his teammates celebrated right in front of Belichick and Holliday.

Belichick’s swag was through the roof with that burgundy suit.

