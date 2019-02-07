Look: Bill Belichick, stunning girlfriend Linda Holliday spotted at Celtics game

The Celtics paid homage to the world champion Patriots during Thursday’s game against the Lakers at TD Garden.

A number of Patriots players were in attendance, and they were shown on the videoboard after the first quarter was in the books.

The Celtics had a 30-24 lead at the time, so it seemed like the perfect moment to show all the Patriots players that were in the house for the game — most of them sitting courtside.

Not only that, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his beautiful girlfriend, Linda Holliday, were also there, as you can see in this video (1:14 mark).

UPDATE:

Rajon Rondo drained a game-winning midrange jumper at the buzzer to lift the Lakers to victory. He and his teammates celebrated right in front of Belichick and Holliday.

Right in Bill Belichick's face pic.twitter.com/1Mq9Z8jiq5 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 8, 2019

Belichick’s swag was through the roof with that burgundy suit.