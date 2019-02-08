Look: Julian Edelman shaves signature playoff beard, is unrecognizable

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is known for making big catches in key moments of games — especially on third down — to move the chains for his team. It’s something he’s done so many times over the years, especially in the playoffs.

And he’s also known for his caveman-style beard.

Edelman, over the past few seasons, has let his beard grow out throughout the entire season. Clearly, he doesn’t style or trim it whatsoever, as by the time the season is over, it looks like pruning shears are required to get rid of it.

He made an appearance on “The Ellen Show” on Friday, and that’s when he allowed the show’s host, Ellen Degeneres, to shave it off.

Edelman doesn’t even look like the same person.