How to Watch Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs Scope

How to Watch Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs Scope

How to Watch Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs Scope

February 9, 2019

By: |

 

Bellator kicks off it’s European series with an event today in Newcastle, England.  Here’s how you can watch it.

ET U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil
Main Card
5:00 PM Bellator app Bellator app Channel 5 Fox Sports
Prelims
12:00 PM Bellator app Bellator app Channel 5 Bellator.com
Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
5:00 PM Spike DAZN DAZN Sky Sports
Prelims
12:00 PM Bellator.com DAZN DAZN Bellator.com
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden Latin America
Main Card
5:00 PM DAZN Paramount Paramount+ Fox Sports
MTV Asia MTV
Prelims
12:00 PM DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com

 

 

