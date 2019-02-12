MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 12/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (11-2) vs Dwight Grant (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Michel Prazeres (26-2) vs Ismail Naurdiev (17-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Damir Ismagulov (17-1) vs Joel Alvarez (15-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Johnny Walker (16-3) vs Misha Cirkunov (14-4) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Frankie Saenz (13-5) vs Marlon Vera (14-5-1) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Joseph Duffy (16-3) vs Marc Diakiese (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th

Ian Heinisch (12-1) vs Tom Breese (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th

John Makdessi (16-6) vs Nasrat Haqparast (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Martin Day (9-3) vs Chris Gutierrez (12-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Bryce Mitchell (10-0) vs Bobby Moffett (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Luis Pena (5-1) vs Steven Peterson (17-7) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Kevin Aguilar (16-1) vs Enrique Barzola (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

David Branch (22-5) vs Jack Hermansson (18-4) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Ion Cutelaba (14-3) vs Glover Teixeira (28-7) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th

Bellator

Eduardo Dantas (20-6) vs Toby Misech (11-6) – Bellator 215 – Feb 15th

Brent Primus (8-1) vs Tim Wilde (12-3) – Bellator Birmingham: Primus vs Wilde – May 4th

ONE

Welterweight Championship: Zebaztian Kadestam (11-4) vs Georgiy Kichigin (20-5) – ONE Championship 91 – Mar 8th