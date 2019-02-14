Giants rumors indicate Odell Beckham Jr. will be traded in the future

It’s been quite the year for diva wide receivers, and it’s no secret that before Antonio Brown was upset at the organization that cuts his checks, Odell Beckham Jr. was disgruntled as a member of the Giants.

Brown and OBJ are among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, as far as what they’re due to make in 2019, so their contracts make them difficult to move. Still, it’s possible that both will be traded during the offseason — possibly in the weeks leading up to the free-agent market opening, or even the NFL Draft.

The Steelers receiver took to Twitter earlier this week and expressed his demand to be traded, so it’s clear how he feels. OBJ has done quite the opposite, though, as he’s been extremely quiet about his situation on social media since the season ended. Instead, he’s been hanging out in Los Angeles as he usually does, laying low.

Still, that doesn’t mean he’ll be with the Giants once Week 1 rolls around, especially for all his tantrums and outbursts about the coaching staff in the past. In fact, NFL insider Jay Glazer of The Athletic believes OBJ will be traded during the offseason, which he stated in a recent mailbag Q&A.

“Jay, give us some bold predictions about the NFL off-season. Give us a free agent signing, trade, or another bold prediction. Thanks. —Robert P.”

“I predict Odell Beckham Jr. gets traded this off-season. I think that’s bold enough.” – Glazer

Glazer is one of the more well-informed insiders out there, so anything he says is usually based on whispers he’s heard from sources around the league. We won’t be surprised if OBJ is indeed moved, so stay tuned, as this situation will be interesting to monitor.