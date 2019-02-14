Huge Update On If Sasha Banks Will Be Cleared For WWE 'Elimination Chamber'

This Sunday night, WWE will present the 2019 edition of its Elimination Chamber PPV, and the company is once again set to make history as for the first time ever, Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned when six teams step inside the chamber to compete for the gold.

Participants in the match include Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, Nia Jax and Tamina, Carmella and Naomi, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, and Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Another team set for the chamber match, which will not only be historic in naming inaugural tag team champions, but is also the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match, is Sasha Banks and Bayley.

However, Sasha Banks has been dealing with an injury as of late, which has made her status for the PPV on Sunday questionable. Most recently, Banks was kept out of action on Raw as her status continues to be evaluated, and two weeks ago on the show she did not compete in a tag team match alongside Bayley when she was attacked by Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross before the bout started.

According to WWE, Sasha Banks has been cleared to return to the ring and will be competing at Elimination Chamber on Sunday night as scheduled.

INJURY UPDATE: After undergoing additional rehab on her injured shoulder, @SashaBanksWWE has been CLEARED to compete in the @WWE #WomensTagTitles Elimination Chamber Match this Sunday at #WWEChamber. https://t.co/quXx2Z5vMZ — WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2019

Additionally, WWE.com reported earlier this week that Sasha Banks “reaggravated” her injury during a Triple Threat tag team match on Raw, adding, “the injury forced Banks out of the match, leaving her partner Bayley to compete by herself.”

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the WWE.com report is of a storyline nature, and the reality is Banks has been dealing with the injury for several weeks now, which is why WWE has been finding new ways each week of keeping Banks out of the ring since she last competed in a singles match against Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble PPV.