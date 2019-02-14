Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By February 14, 2019

By: |

Feb 13, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Indiana)

33 points, 12-22 FG, 9-10 FT, 19 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Giannis’s freaky season continues unabated.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home