Ronda Rousey Added To ‘Total Divas’ Cast As The Bella Twins And Other Key Names Depart The Show

WWE’s reality show Total Divas, which airs on E! and follows the women of WWE, is about to get a drastic makeover as several of the show’s key cast members will not be returning for the next season.

In a new interview conducted for the Chasing Glory podcast, hosted by former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, Smackdown Live stars Rusev and Lana revealed they have been ousted from the next and ninth season of the show.

Lana added that E! producers informed her, via WWE officials Mark Carrano and Kevin Dunn, that test groups revealed fans did not like her character and storyline on the show, so they decided to pull her, along with her real-life husband Rusev, from the reality series going forward. No word at this time as to who will replace The Ravishing Russian and the founder of Rusev Day.

Rusev and Lana will not be the only key names leaving Total Divas, as Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting the show’s principal stars, Nikki and Brie Bella, will not be returning to the show for the next season. The Sheet report adds the twins will be exiting the show to focus more on their spinoff reality show Total Bellas, which co-stars Daniel Bryan, and heavily featured John Cena when he and Nikki were in a relationship. The Bella Twins reportedly made the decision not to return to Total Divas at the end of last season.

Paige is another talent who will not be returning to the show next season, and to help fill the void of the departing names, Ronda Rousey will be joining season nine of the long-running series, which will feature the following cast:

Sonya Deville

Carmella

Natalya

Nia Jax

Naomi

It’s possible more names could be added to season nine of the show, but the above names, including Rousey, have been set so far. It’s worth noting that despite no longer being a member of the Total Divas cast, Nikki Bella will continue to serve as the show’s Executive Producer.