Watch: Terrence Ross slams home dunk of the year candidate

Stop what you’re doing right now, as you’ll want to watch what Magic star Terrence Ross did during Thursday’s game against the Hornets.

Ross once won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2013, and now that All-Star Weekend is on the horizon, it’s as if he was trying to give fans an appetizer — before they get to enjoy the main course.

It’s hard to explain exactly what he did using words, but basically, he drove baseline, then used a hesitation move to go from one side of the basket to the other — then slammed the ball home with authority.

Ross’ hang-time and concentration on that play were ridiculous.