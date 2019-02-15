Bearcats BlogCast: Let's Play Catch Up

In this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, Chris Bains and I play catch up to get back up to speed in all things Cincinnati Bearcats. It had been a minute since we recorded, due to a variety of outside reasons. We will be back on our regular routine throughout the rest of the season.

Chris and I start off by hitting up the burning topic, Cincinnati basketball. We look at where the league is as a whole, before looking at the Bearcats landscape for the final remaining regular season games. We look back a little at the Houston loss, praise Jarron Cumberland, wonder about the defense of all things, and celebrate the 20-4 record.

From there, Chris and I discuss some national signing day and where the Bearcats class shakes out. If you wanted a high level recruiting breakdown, this was not the area for you.

We end the show by doing a deep dive into the 2019 schedule, giving our game by game predictions. Spoiler alert: one of us is extremely optimistic.

You can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found, as we have gone double dipping one final time. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them.