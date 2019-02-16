Wrestling News: Cody Rhodes Offers Surgery Update, NXT Stars Set For 'Smackdown' Events, Talent Leaves Impact Wrestling

Earlier this week, Cody Rhodes underwent knee surgery, and he is hoping to be cleared in time to compete at AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV, which is still several months away on May 25th.

Rhodes posted the following photo on Instagram, revealing a swollen knee following surgery, but added a positive caption which reads “2 days out from the scope. Weight bearing. Swelling still pretty prominent but going down.”

Talent Leaves Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling star Joe Hendry has announced on Twitter that he has finished up with the company.

The 30 year old British star made his Impact Wrestling debut in 2018 alongside Katarina, however, he has been used sparingly as of late on Impact Wrestling TV. Hendry Tweeted, “I am now a FREE AGENT. Thank you to Impact for the oppprtunity. Ive chosen to bet on myself with my new project and I need your support!” Hendry also teased an upcoming new project is in the works.

I am now a FREE AGENT. Thank you to Impact for the oppprtunity. Ive chosen to bet on myself with my new project and I need your support! Patreon is coming, but for now all I ask is to subscribe: https://t.co/bcDS3WzUYM Lets get the word out! RETWEETS + LIKES are Prestigious! pic.twitter.com/WwvLTx98SW — Joe Hendry (@joeshendry) February 15, 2019

NXT Stars Set For Smackdown Events

As the creative “shake up” in WWE continues, it appears as if more NXT stars might be making their main roster debuts in the coming weeks, alongside names like EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Heavy Machinery, who have all graduated to Raw.

According to PWInsider, Candice LeRae, wife of NXT star Johnny Gargano, is expected to be working several upcoming Smackdown Live events in the coming weeks, but her debut date has yet to be revealed.

Another NXT name set to work upcoming live events for the blue brand is former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane. Sane, who won the inaugural Mae Young Classic, has competed at main roster events in the past, but has yet to appear on main roster television.

As of this writing, the two NXT standouts are being scheduled for non-televised live events, and it remains unknown if WWE has plans to move either or both of the names to TV.