The Pro Wrestling World Reacts To Chyna And Degeneration X Officially Entering The WWE Hall Of Fame

ESPN and WWE have announced that the first official inductees into the 2019 Hall of Fame Class are all six original members of one of the most popular factions of all-time, Degeneration X.

The announcement notes Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg and Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, will be entering the Hall of Fame class this year, representing DX.

Are you ready? Relive some of the best moments from the first inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019. https://t.co/oCMMZC6ZzF — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019

The news of the announcement is interesting for several reasons, the first of which being the induction marks the second for Shawn Michaels, who was previously inducted as a singles star.

Secondly, Billy Gunn announced last month that he had signed on as a producer for All Elite Wrestling, meaning an AEW member will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Finally, the induction will mark the first for the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, who fans believe should have been inducted years ago as a pioneer for women in wrestling. Chyna had yet to receive an induction likely due to her past relationship with Triple H, and her controversial past as an adult film star, amongst other personal issues.

The pro wrestling world has reacted to the news of DX entering the Hall of Fame, with names such as Bully Ray, who was inducted last year alongside D-Von as The Dudley Boyz, and other top wrestling names commenting on social media.

CONGRATS to all. On a personal level, very happy to see NAO @RealBillyGunn @WWERoadDogg being inducted. Probably, the most entertaining Tag Team in @WWE history. https://t.co/VtlSLEdW0E — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 18, 2019

Congratulations Chyna, you were an absolute sweetheart to me in Scotland all those years ago. In another dream, maybe we will have that match…. pic.twitter.com/DZ40jMmVbv — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) February 18, 2019

I’m glad Chyna is getting her place in the HOF! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) February 18, 2019

The induction of DX marks the first induction for all members of the group with the exception of Shawn Michaels, who will become a two-time inductee. As for Chyna, Triple H indicated in an interview with ESPN that a solo induction might come at some point down the line for “The Ninth Wonder of the World” and one of the most legendary faction enforcers of all time.

It is expected that WWE will run some sort of official announcement and video package on Raw tonight for the DX induction, and more 2019 Hall of Fame inductees will be revealed in the coming weeks.