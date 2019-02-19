Projecting biggest risers, fallers for MLB starting rotations in 2019

Baseball players reporting to their respective spring-training complexes and actually going through on-field workouts means one thing: spring is officially in the air. It also means that regardless of what happened last season or throughout the winter, every squad has a clean slate.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t temper (or amp up) expectations by looking at projections, right?

As MLB teams continue preparing for 2019, we’ll be looking at how different areas of the field are expected to perform compared to last year. After looking at the league as a whole, we’ll then drill down to the biggest projected risers and fallers. The first area of big-league rosters that will be looked is — you guessed it — starting rotations.

The projected fWAR production and MLB rank (along with the 2018 numbers) are all sourced by FanGraphs. It should also be noted that these projections are just that, and they should be taken with a grain of salt. However, they’re great because it provides an objective opinion on what we could potentially expect to unfold over the following six or seven months.