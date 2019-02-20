Touchdowns and Tangents 107: DC, HBCUs and the NFL Draft

Kenny starts this week’s Touchdowns and Tangents show solo and it’s all good. Pete calls in live from a Lakers game to share his story about how he met Michael Vick and more takeaways from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Otherwise, Maliik Obee from Black Tuesday Podcast and various other projects calls in to share his insights on the Raiders, draft, DC music and HBCU culture. He and K.B. have a super compelling conversation about a wide range of topics including Go-Go music.

