Matt Hardy Reveals When His WWE Contract Expires, Teases Leaving The Company

WWE star Matt Hardy has not been seen on TV since 2018, when reports surfaced that Hardy intended to undergo rehab for lower back injuries sustained throughout his pro wrestling career.

Speculation at the time was that Hardy might be finished as an in-ring wrestler in WWE, and the company actually tested Hardy out in a backstage role when he worked as a producer for several live events.

Related Former WWE Writer Reveals What Really Could Have Caused Matt Hardy To Retire

In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has noted on social media that he is ready to return to the ring, however it remains to be seen whether or not WWE has plans to bring the former Tag Team Champion back to television.

Hardy recently issued a somewhat cryptic Tweet, recalling 2014 when he was enjoying a tremendous amount of success in the independent scene.

#TBT 2014 As both the @MCWWrestling & #ExtremeRising Champion, whilst working dozens of territories. I’ve always felt comfortable outside of the @WWE. pic.twitter.com/8UufdFKQDy — Version #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 21, 2019

A fan on Twitter responded to the above Tweet accusing Hardy of issuing a thinly veiled threat to quit WWE, however, Hardy was quick to disagree with the fan, going so far as to reveal his contract with WWE expires in 11 days.

“Not a threat at all, just a fact,” Tweeted Hardy. “I have 11 days left on my current deal. I love WWE, but I’m 100% comfortable being outside the walls of pro wrestling’s “Alexandria” Safe-Zone. I’m a born SURVIVALIST.”

Not a threat at all, just a fact. I have 11 days left on my current deal. I love @WWE, but I’m 100% comfortable being outside the walls of pro wrestling’s "Alexandria" Safe-Zone. I’m a born SURVIVALIST. My previous tweet will NEVAH face DELETION. — Version #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 21, 2019

As of this writing, Hardy’s WWE future remains unknown, as we have received no word that the company plans to have him return to the ring as an active competitor after testing him out in a backstage capacity in 2018.

Hardy’s brother Jeff remains active on Smackdown Live, most recently competing at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title.

Should Matt Hardy decide to leave WWE, All Elite Wrestling would certainly make sense for Hardy, as he has worked with The Young Bucks many times in the past before returning to WWE.