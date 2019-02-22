Wrestling News: Why Impact Wrestling Left POP TV, ECW Legends Returning To Impact, How To Watch 'G1 Supercard'

POP TV President Bradley Schwartz recently spoke with Deadline regarding the company’s decision to part ways with Impact Wrestling, and Schwartz pointed towards POP rebranding itself as the main reason why Impact left.

“Yes, we had a wrestling show every Thursday night, which by the way was one of our 10 highest-rated shows on the network,” said Schwartz. “They wanted to keep going, obviously. It was two hours of original content every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year that would do 400 thousand-500 thousand viewers every Thursday night.

“We had to really start focusing on brand and expectation, and I think if you’re going to pitch yourself and tell audiences that you’re this place for premium content, Schitt’s Creek, Flack, Florida Girls, this type of stuff, then people need to know what to expect from you when they come to the channel.”

ECW Legends Returning To Impact For PPV

In related news, Impact Wrestling has issued the following press release offering complete details on its upcoming United We Stand PPV.

IMPACT Wrestling ‘United We Stand’ iPPV to Air Live Thursday, April 4 on FITE.tv Rob Van Dam and Sabu return to IMPACT Wrestling against World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers in an Extreme Dream Match TORONTO | NEW YORK – IMPACT Wrestling announced today that United We Stand on April 4 in Rahway, NJ will air as a live pay-per-view event exclusively on FITE.tv. Kicking off at 11:00 p.m. ET, United We Stand will feature the returns of former World Champion Rob Van Dam and hardcore wrestling legend Sabu to IMPACT Wrestling, as they challenge IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, the Lucha Brothers, in an Extreme Dream Match. “We are delighted to welcome two legends in Rob Van Dam and Sabu back to an IMPACT Wrestling ring,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “Add this to the list of other matches we have announced and United We Stand is becoming a dream night of action for wrestling fans all over the world made available through our partners at FITE.tv.” United We Stand will also present a Monster’s Ball to end all Monster’s Balls between two of the most intense, violent and hardcore wrestlers on the planet. Picking up where they left off after their barbed wire bat death match at Wrestling MediaCon last September in Manchester, Sami Callihan and Jimmy Havoc will battle in a dream hardcore encounter for the world to see. In other featured matches: Ultimate X makes its return, as the chance to challenge X-Division Champion Rich Swann literally hangs in the balance. The match includes oVe’s Jake Crist representing IMPACT Wrestling, Jack Evans representing Lucha Libre AAA and Kotto Brazil representing Major League Wrestling (MLW) with additional entrants to be revealed in the coming weeks.

In a special attraction intergender match, former World Champion Eli Drake goes one-on-one with former Knockouts Champion and third-generation star Tessa Blanchard.

Team IMPACT Wrestling battles Team Lucha Underground in an eight-man tag team match. IMPACT will be represented by reigning World Champion Johnny Impact, Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards and Moose, while Lucha Underground’s team will include King Cuerno, Aerostar, Drago and Daga. Tickets for United We Stand start at $40 and are available at IMPACTWrestling.com. The live pay-per-view event can be purchased on the FITE website www.FITE.tv or on the FITE app on all iOS and Android devices, or on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and FireTV boxes for $19.99 on a stand-alone basis or for $159.95 as part of FITE.tv’s “FITE FEST” bundle of more than 30 events occurring through the April 3-6 weekend of wrestling festivities in the tri-state area. FITE.tv is a premium digital live streaming network that has presented over 1,900 live professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, boxing and other combat sports events since its launch in 2016. For more information about United We Stand on FITE.tv, visit www.FITE.tv. A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., IMPACT Wrestling will present United We Stand in collaboration with WrestlePro. Emanating from Rahway Recreation Center, the show will take place on the busiest wrestling weekend of the year, as virtually the entire professional wrestling world descends upon the New York metropolitan area. IMPACT Wrestling previously announced a collaboration with MLW for their respective events on April 4, coordinating schedules to ensure fans can attend both shows. Directions from Melrose Ballroom, which hosts MLW’s television tapings, to Rahway Recreation Center can be found below: By Transit or Subway Walk approximately 3 minutes from Melrose Ballroom to 31st & 36th Ave. to the W Train

Take train approximately 17 minutes to 34th St. – Penn Station.

Alternate route: N Train also goes direct to 34th St. – Penn Station.

N Train also goes direct to 34th St. – Penn Station. Take NJ Transit 7 stops approximately 35 minutes to Rahway, NJ.

Cross the street and enter Rahway Recreation Center on 275 E. Milton Ave. By Car Drive through Manhattan via Lincoln Tunnel or Holland Tunnel.

Drive through Staten Island via Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Both routes will bring you to NJ Turnpike South to Rahway, NJ.

How To Watch ‘G1 Supercard’

Ring Of Honor has issued the following press release:

FANS HAVE VARIETY OF WAYS TO WATCH HISTORIC G1 SUPERCARD Baltimore, MD, February 21, 2019—Tickets for G1 Supercard, the historic pro wrestling extravaganza co-promoted by Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling on April 6, sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City within minutes after going on sale to the general public. Now, fans who didn’t purchase a ticket won’t have to miss a single second of the spectacular action! Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling are happy to announce that G1 Supercard will air LIVE on pay-per-view via cable and satellite, as well as on pay-per-view via FITE TV for $39.99.