NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Thomas Bryant

By February 24, 2019

Feb 23, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Leaf (22) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Thomas Bryant – Washington (vs Indiana)

23 points, 9-11 FG, 3 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

An unlikely, yet very deserving, choice.

 

