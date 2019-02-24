WATCH: Actor Samuel L. Jackson delivers funny joke about Knicks to Spike Lee at Academy Awards

Famed actor Samuel L. Jackson is known for his communication skills, as well as his witty sense of humor.

Both of those assets were on display Sunday night, when he presented an award on stage at the Oscars. And, as usual, he stole the show with his wit and charm. Jackson managed to work in a joke about the Knicks before presenting the award, and it was pretty funny. He delivered the joke by addressing Knicks superfan Spike Lee, who was seated in the audience.

“Spike, so glad you’re sitting down,” Jackson began. “After 18 consecutive home losses, the Knicks won tonight. I repeat, the Knicks won tonight!”

Lee’s response was just as good.

“We’re trying to tank!” he appeared to say.

Samuel L. Jackson delivered some HUGE news to Spike Lee at the Oscars 😂😂😂 (via @ABC) pic.twitter.com/BU1CV5yu3m — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2019

That was just one of many funny moments at the Academy Awards on Sunday night. As for the Knicks, they did manage to defeat the Spurs at Madison Square Garden, 130-118.