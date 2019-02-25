LOOK: Roman Reigns Returns On WWE 'Raw' And Announces He Is In Remission, Offers Huge Update On His In-Ring Future

The Big Dog Roman Reigns made his highly anticipated return to WWE Raw tonight after announcing back in October that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence to battle leukemia.

On tonight’s episode of Raw, Reigns kicked off the show and announced his battle with leukemia has been a success, and after four months doctors have told him he is in remission.

As for Reigns’ in-ring future, the former Universal Champion boldly announced he is “back”, indicating that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring and will be returning to the WWE roster as an active competitor.

Below are photos and videos of Reigns’ return, which featured a surprise appearance by Seth Rollins to greet and embrace his fellow Shield member.

"The strength that you gave me…I can do ANYTHING with that type of strength and love." – @WWERomanReigns #RAW #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/1mfi97lAKc — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019

It’s worth nothing Roman Reigns’ family, including The Rock’s mother, Ata Johnson, were seated ringside for Reigns’ big Raw return and major health update.

As for The Big Dog’s immediate in-ring future, it was not announced when he will be back in the ring, but it certainly appears as if he will be competing at WrestleMania 35.

Below are more social media reactions to the return of Roman Reigns and his major health update: