NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Vucevic

By February 27, 2019

By: |

Feb 26, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (26) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Vucevic – Orlando (vs New York)

26 points, 12-19 FG, 2 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

A full statline from Vucevic wasn’t enough to top the mighty(!!) Knicks.

 

