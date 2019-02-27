Vickie Guerrero Reveals What Storyline Began Her Journey As A WWE On-Screen Character

A recent bonus episode of Smark to Death came out this week in which they interviewed former WWE Raw and Smackdown GM Vickie Guerrero. Vickie was asked about numerous topics including becoming an on-screen WWE character, being the GM of Smackdown, her love storyline with Edge, being a part of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match and the origins of her “Excuse Me” catchphrase. Here is what Vickie stated regarding those subjects.

Vickie discussed the origin of becoming a WWE On-Screen Character:

“I worked with Eddie before he passed away at the Summerslam pay-per-view for the custody storyline between him and Rey. We didn’t think anything of it. We had the families involved and I love it. Vince told me to throw Eddie off the ladder into the ground and I was like, ‘Alright’ (laughs). To do that was great, but when Eddie passed away I just had to take care of the girls and we had a lot of things to settle in our personal lives. “After they inducted Eddie into the Hall Of Fame, they wanted me to come back and help Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio and Chris Jericho do some of the storylines and have me be the reminder of Eddie’s legacy. I thought two months was going to be enough time to do that but they offered me a contract for one year because I have the girls at home. Then a year end up being ten years and even till today I still go back and forth to WWE so I can’t get away from it and I try (laughs).”

Vickie then went into detail regarding becoming the General Manager of SmackDown and having a love storyline with Edge:

“I came in as Eddie’s widow that was mourning and still have a love for the guys that Eddie hung out with. And then it turned around where me and Edge started having this storyline together where I was fighting my friends. Vince saw that me and Edge were having a great time together and our elements were being blended together with Edge being this great superstar and Eddie’s wife who is trying to find a friend. “Vince told us, ‘Okay I want you guys to kiss tonight and we are going to show everyone that Vickie has her own path and have these superstars that she is going to manipulate, cheat for and lie to carry Eddie’s legacy through that character.’ I didn’t like being a baby on the show so I guess watching Eddie for so many years that I always loved the heels and the villains of the show. So to play the heel was a great time to work there.”

Vickie also discussed the origins Of the “Excuse Me” catchphrase:

“I said it by mistake one night. It was a night where I did a promo and Vince changed the promo about two times in 30 minutes before the show went live. I was supposed to go out and do this new promo that I learned in 5 minutes. Teddy Long would always go out and push me in the wheelchair for me to go on stage and he just saw my face and he just says, ‘I don’t know how you are going to this.’ I’m like, ‘Playa, I’m going to screw this up so bad’ (laughs). Making a promo around 5 o’clock in the afternoon, I would get dressed, get ready, go find a corner and just focus on what I had to say because I would have a page or two promo every night. “So I would take it seriously and be the best that I could. But this night was just a horrible night, I totally messed up anything I was suppose to say. I didn’t even know what I was saying because I was so flabbergasted by all the different promos that came in front of me. So I just stood there like a deer in headlights and fans are yelling at me in the front row, ‘You forgot your lines!’ I was sweating and I just started yelling ‘Excuse Me’ and the fans didn’t like it. So I summarized the promo really quick just to sum it up in two sentences and told Teddy to take me back. “The writers came to me the next day and said, ‘Hey we want to you try this ‘Excuse Me’ phrase because the fans didn’t like it and maybe we start you out with that when you walk out.’ I said it was a bad idea and they told me to try it. So the next week I came out to saying it and it was maing the fans more upset at me every time I come out ever since then.”

Vickie concluded with discussing making an appearance in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble:

“Yeah you know, I got the call in December and they told me to be quiet about it because it’s known that the Rumble has surprises during the match and I was just ecstatic, honored and nervous. I haven’t been in the ring in a long time, but to get together for that weekend and see women I’ve never worked with and to introduce myself, hug them, see my old coworkers and the new women on the roster was just a fun night. “It was just a blast I wish we could do that all the time (laughs). It was a great experience and to see that the women’s division is making their mark to be able to hold their own and have their main event matches in WWE. So to be able to be a part of that was great and to sign the mat and be a part of the historic match with all the wonderful ladies who have set the path for the division. It’ll be a memory that I’ll never forget.”

Vickie began appearing on television in a storyline fashion in 2005, during Eddie Guerrero’s feud with Rey Mysterio. When her husband passed away in late-2005, Vickie became more involved in television storylines, and made her first heel turn in 2006 after siding with her nephew-in-law, Chavo Guererro, during his feud with Rey Mysterio.

From 2006 to 2014, while becoming a prominent authority figure on several occasions, Vickie cemented herself in becoming one of the biggest heels in the history of the company. She retired as a full-time WWE character in 2014, but not without leaving an exclamation point in her career as only she knows how.

If any quotes are used from this article, please be sure to credit The Floor Seat for the transcription.