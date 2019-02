Angels slugger Mike Trout is a true five-tool player, as he truly can do it all. Trout can run, catch, he can absolutely rake.

Spring training is where — like NFL training camps — players attempt to get back in shape, having spent time away from the weight room and baseball diamond. Apparently, Trout didn’t stop working out, because he showed up to spring training not even skipping a beat from where he left off at the end of last season.

Check out this video of him in the batting cage, where he absolutely annihilated a baseball, then had a great reaction afterward.

“Ooh, I almost hit a trash can,” Trout remarked.

It’s hard not to feel bad for the trash can.