Former TNA Knockouts Champion Released From Ring Of Honor

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne turned heads in the pro wrestling world when she left Impact Wrestling last year to sign with WWE and compete in the second Mae Young Classic tournament.

Rayne was eliminated from the tournament, and following negotiations with several companies, decided she wanted to sign full-time with Ring of Honor when she finished up with the Mae Young Classic.

According to PWInsider, after spending under a year in ROH, Madison Rayne has been granted her release from the company.

The report adds Rayne was unhappy with her creative direction in ROH, and after meeting with company officials the decision was made to part ways amicably. Rayne is not under a no-compete clause with Ring of Honor and is free to sign with any company immediately.

It remains unknown in which direction Rayne will head, as it looked like she could have remained with WWE following the Mae Young Classic, but noted in an interview after she chose to sign with Ring of Honor that ROH made more sense for her at the time.

Rayne’s husband is Josh Mathews, who is the play-by-play commentator for Impact Wrestling, so it is possible Madison Rayne could return to her former wrestling home, or there might be interest from WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, or the newly launched All Elite Wrestling.

Rayne last appeared for Impact Wrestling from 2017-2018, during which time she feuded with Tessa Blanchard, amongst other talents. At Slammiversary XVI, Rayne unsuccessfully challenged Su Yung for the Impact Knockouts Championship, and in August of 2018 she left the company and announced that she had signed on to compete in WWE’s second Mae Young Classic tournament. Rayne was eliminated from the tournament in the first round after losing her opening match to Mercedes Martinez. Rayne is a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion and a two-time TNA Women’s Tag Team Champion.