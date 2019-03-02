Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Trae Young

By March 2, 2019

Mar 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after scoring the game tying three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Trae Young – Atlanta (vs Chicago)

49 points, 17-33 FG, 9-11 FT, 6 3PTs, 8 rebounds, 16 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

The Young-ster seems to be finding his footing in the NBA.

 

