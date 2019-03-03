NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

Hoops Manifesto

By March 3, 2019

Mar 2, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives for a score past Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night's NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.

 

Ben Simmons – Philadelphia (vs Golden State)

25 points, 10-15 FG, 5-6 FT, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals

A stacked statline, but not enough to top the champs.

 


