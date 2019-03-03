WWE News: 'SNL' Stars Appearing On 'Raw', John Cena On Becky Lynch's Meteoric Rise, Tye Dillinger Announces Post-WWE Appearances

WWE has announced that Saturday Night Live stars and “Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che will be guest starring on Raw Monday night. Below is the official announcement from WWE.com.

For Monday Night Raw, they’re Michael Che & Colin Jost! Yes, the popular duo of SNL’s “Weekend Update” will be special guests on tomorrow’s Raw from Philadelphia. With neither Che or Jost afraid to tell it like it is, what will the two popular personalities have in store for the longest running episodic program in television history? Find out tomorrow night!

As noted, both Triple H and Batista are scheduled to appear on Raw this week, and The Animal is expected to address his surprise return to the company last week, which saw him attack Ric Flair and call out The Game.

Tye Dillinger Announces Post-WWE Appearances

Former WWE star Tye Dillinger, who was granted his release from the company two weeks ago, has announced his first post-WWE appearances as seen below.

It looks like Dillinger will be using the name Shawn Spears on the independent scene, a name he used prior to his days in WWE.

Let’s waste no time. First signing March 16th In Albany, NY This is gonna be fun…..@HHideoutToys pic.twitter.com/FfjnNH30cV — Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) March 2, 2019

West Coast….. I didn’t forget about you. June 15th@AllProWrestling pic.twitter.com/YwXSrTMUd4 — Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) March 2, 2019

John Cena On Becky Lynch’s Meteoric Rise

WWE star John Cena recently spoke with Uproxx about the meteoric rise of Becky Lynch in WWE, and during the interview, Cena paralleled Lynch’s new found success.

“I was about to be fired,” admitted Cena. “I was in a Becky Lynch-type scenario where I was forgotten and I was about to be let go and I took a chance on myself. I took a chance on redefining my character and it worked and I’ve never stopped. And I wasn’t the corporate headquarters first, second, third, fourth, fifth or sixth choice, but the audience began to make noise. And I connected with the audience and the rest is history. And that’s what’s wonderful about WWE. It truly is an enterprise system for any performer to connect with the audience. And once they connect with the audience, it doesn’t matter if they’re male or female. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. What you look like. You become a centerpiece of our entertainment and I think that’s the most fascinating thing about what we do. It truly is go out there and connect and then see what happens.”